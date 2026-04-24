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Baby twins attend father’s funeral after deadly settler attack in West Bank - VIDEO

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Baby twins attend father’s funeral after deadly settler attack in West Bank - VIDEO
Source: Al Jazeera

Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank to bury Odeh Awawdeh, a 25-year-old father shot dead by Israeli settlers while helping shepherds under attack near Ramallah, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

His two-month-old twin daughters were brought to his funeral to help bid farewell.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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