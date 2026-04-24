Baby twins attend father’s funeral after deadly settler attack in West Bank - VIDEO
Source: Al Jazeera
Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank to bury Odeh Awawdeh, a 25-year-old father shot dead by Israeli settlers while helping shepherds under attack near Ramallah, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
His two-month-old twin daughters were brought to his funeral to help bid farewell.
⚡ Baby twins attend their father’s funeral after Israeli settler attack— News.Az (@news_az) April 24, 2026
Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank to bury Odeh Awawdeh, a 25-year-old father shot dead by Israeli settlers while helping shepherds under attack near Ramallah. His two-month-old twin daughters… pic.twitter.com/iYf0C9Sbfd
By Nijat Babayev