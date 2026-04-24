Drone attack from Iraq hits Kuwait's border posts

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Kuwait’s military said two drones launched from neighboring Iraq targeted border posts along its northern frontier, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the military described the incident as a “criminal act of aggression,” saying the explosive-laden drones were guided by fibre-optic cables and originated from Iraq.

The attack resulted in material damage, but no injuries were reported.

Kuwait has faced hundreds of drone and missile attacks launched from Iraq by Iranian-backed groups during the US-Israel war involving Iran. These strikes have hit key infrastructure, including airports, energy facilities, and the Ali Al Salem Air Base, which hosts US forces.

News.Az