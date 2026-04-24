EU keeps airspace risk warning for Middle East in place

EU keeps airspace risk warning for Middle East in place

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The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended the validity of conflict zone status information bulletins for Middle East and Gulf airspace until May 1, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Major European airlines have suspended or reduced flights to the region due to the US-Israel war on Iran.

Affected carriers include the Lufthansa Group—comprising Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings—along with Air France-KLM and British Airways.

Services have been halted or reduced to destinations including Tel Aviv, Dubai, Riyadh and Beirut, with many cancellations extending into late May and even October.

News.Az