Israel claims two Hamas fighters killed in Gaza strike

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The Israeli military announced it has killed two Hamas fighters in Gaza, identifying them as Ahmad Abu Ain and Mahmoud Walid Jabr Abu Hin. According to social media statements from the Israeli army, both men were allegedly involved in the October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people.

Israeli officials further claimed that the two fighters were actively working to rebuild Hamas's operational capabilities within the enclave. The military framed the targeted strike as a response to activities that violated the US-brokered ceasefire agreement that has been technically in place since last October, News.Az reports.

🔴ELIMINATED: 2 Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre.



Those eliminated were:

- Ahmad Abu Hin, a Hamas military wing sniper cell commander

- ⁠Mahmoud Walid Jabr Abu Hin, a Hamas terrorist



The terrorists have been involved in efforts to… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 17, 2026

The incident highlights the deep fragility of the current truce. According to local reporting, at least 1,005 Palestinians have been killed in various military actions since the ceasefire was first enacted. Earlier this week, Gaza's Health Ministry reported that the overall death toll in the enclave since the start of the conflict in 2023 has surpassed 73,000 people.

News.Az