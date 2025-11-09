Israel confirms identity of returned remains of soldier taken hostage in 2014

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remains returned from Gaza on Sunday have been identified as those of an Israeli soldier abducted in 2014, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"Following the completion of the identification process by the National Center of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of fallen hostage Lt. Hadar Goldin that their loved one has been returned to Israel and that his identification has been completed," it said. "Lt. Hadar Goldin fell in battle and was taken hostage in 2014, during Operation Protective Edge."

The Prime minister’s office said earlier in the day that the Israeli military had received a coffin with remains of an Israeli hostage. The coffin was handed over to Red Cross medics in the Gaza Strip and taken to Israel where the remains were identified.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel. By now, Hamas has returned the remains of 24 deceased hostages and continue holding fou more bodies.

News.Az