Slovenia blocks Israeli flight; plane diverts to Croatia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israir flight en route to Ljubljana, Slovenia, was forced to divert and land in Zagreb, Croatia, on Wednesday after Slovenian authorities reportedly refused to grant permission for the aircraft to land, News.Az reports, citing Ynet.

According to Israir, the move was politically motivated.

The airline’s CEO, Uri Sirkis, stated that the flight scheduled to arrive in Ljubljana had to be redirected to Zagreb because authorities in the Slovenian capital were refusing to allow Israeli carriers to land.

He said the decision stemmed from their strong political opposition to the route operated by the Israeli government and described the move as a clear violation of European Union air transport agreements.

The decision comes at a time of political transition in Slovenia. The outgoing government has traditionally taken a critical stance toward Israel, while the incoming administration is expected to maintain warmer relations with the country. Analysts suggest that Slovenia’s policy on the issue could shift once the new government assumes office.

Passengers aboard the flight were unexpectedly diverted to Croatia, resulting in delays and a range of logistical challenges. Meanwhile, Israir said it is continuing discussions with Slovenian authorities and European Union regulators in an effort to resolve the matter.

News.Az