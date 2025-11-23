Israel ignoring pleas to stop strikes, Lebanese president says

At least eight strikes rocked Beiruts southern suburbs late on Saturday including close to the airport.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s strike on southern Beirut and urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“Israel is ignoring repeated calls to stop its assaults on Lebanon and continues to escalate militarily,” he said, according to the presidential press office.

He recalled that throughout the year after the ceasefire agreement was signed, the Lebanese government has been putting forward numerous initiatives geared to stabilize the situation and settle the conflict. "But Israel has not responded to any of our proposals and continues its aggressive course," Aoun stressed.

A source in the Lebanese law enforcement agencies told the Elnashra news portal that the Israeli strike killed Hezbollah chief-of-staff Haytham Ali Tabtabai. According to the source, six missiles were fired at a neighborhood where the man was staying.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, the Israeli attack claimed five lives and left 28 more people wounded.

News.Az