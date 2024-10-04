Israel intercepts aircraft violating airspace
Israeli warplanes successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft that breached the country’s airspace from the east."Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of the Beit She'an Valley, the IAF successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft that crossed into Israeli territory from the east," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, News.Az reports.
Further details about the incident remain unclear at this time.