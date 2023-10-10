Israel launches large-scale attack on Hamas in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the launch of a large-scale attack on Hamas terrorist organization's targets in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports.

"A number of Hamas-related terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip have been struck by Israeli military aircraft. The aircraft hit a weapons storage and a military base," the IDF wrote on its page on X (Twitter).

"Besides, the aircrafts attacked the command center in Western Jabalia, which the Hamas terrorist organization uses for acts of terror against the State of Israel," the IDF added.

On the morning of October 7, Israel came under a coordinated strike. Massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip started the conflict, and then terrorists infiltrated the area by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

News.Az