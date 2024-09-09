Israel launches largest air strikes on central Syria, killing at least 7 - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli air strikes on central Syria resulted in the deaths of at least seven people, including three civilians, according to a war monitor.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights informed that the strikes targeted the Masyaf region, resulting in the deaths of three civilians—among them a man and his son who were in a car—and four unidentified soldiers, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The attack also wounded at least 15 others and destroyed military facilities in the area, the Observatory said."Thirteen violent explosions rang out in the zone housing scientific research centres in Masyaf where pro-Iranian groups and weapons development experts are present," the group said in an earlier statement.The Syrian state news agency Sana had previously reported five killed and 19 wounded near Masyaf, citing a medical source."Around 11:20 pm (2020 GMT) on Sunday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the northwest of Lebanon targeting a number of military sites in the central region," Sana reported, citing a military source."Our air defence shot down some missiles."Israeli air raids in Syria have intensified since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.Israeli authorities rarely comment on individual strikes in Syria, but have repeatedly said they will not allow arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence there.

News.Az