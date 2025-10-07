Israel marks two years since 7 October attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

It has been two years since Hamas carried out its deadliest attacks on Israel on Saturday, October 7, 2023, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken.

In response, Israel launched extensive air strikes across Gaza, followed by a ground offensive aimed at dismantling Hamas and securing the release of hostages, News.Az reports.

Twenty-four months on, the military action is still ongoing.

In Gaza, at least 67,160 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Most of its population has been repeatedly displaced, and more than 90% of homes are estimated to be damaged or destroyed.

It has been difficult to build an accurate picture of the extent of the impact of the war in Gaza.

Despite recent efforts towards securing peace, it remains unclear when the conflict might end.

Yesterday, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas began in Egypt aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza.

Their delegations - and US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators - are considering Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan. Israel has agreed to the proposals, while Hamas has accepted it in part.

News.Az