Israel orders evacuation of more southern Lebanese towns
Israel ordered more evacuations and targeted a new location in northern Lebanon on Saturday, as a third U.N. peacekeeper was wounded in Israel's escalating conflict with Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, News.Az reports citing Reuters .
At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in Israeli strikes across three different areas in Lebanon, a security source and a civil defence source told Reuters. One of the targeted locations was in the town of Deir Billa in northern Lebanon, which had not been struck before.
The Israeli military later said in a statement that Hezbollah had fired nearly 320 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel on Saturday, without giving further details.
Also on Saturday, Israel's military ordered residents of 23 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate to areas north of the Awali River, which flows from the western Bekaa Valley into the Mediterranean.
The order, communicated via a military statement, mentioned villages in southern Lebanon that have been recent targets of Israeli attacks, many of which are already almost empty.
The Israeli military said evacuations were necessary for the safety of residents due to increased Hezbollah activities, claiming the group is using sites to conceal weapons and launch attacks on Israel.
Hezbollah denies concealing weapons among civilians.
