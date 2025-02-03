Israel plans to integrate AI in education system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's Education Ministry on Monday announced a plan to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the country's education system, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Designed for students in grades 4 to 12, this plan encompasses teacher training, the development of innovative content, and the integration of specialized AI tools into classrooms, according to a ministry statement.

AI tools set to be applied include a training bot for AI fundamentals, a chatbot powered by Google's Gemini, the MagicSchool platform for lesson planning and student assessment, and a Minecraft-based sandbox game interface for lower grades.

As part of the initiative, the ministry enlisted over 400 high-tech companies to train about 3,000 mentors. These mentors are expected to support schools in leveraging the new technologies for pedagogical needs.

In addition, Israel plans to hold enrichment webinars for over 70,000 teachers, along with competitions, broadcasts, and other AI-related events for students, within this month.

