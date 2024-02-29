Israel prepares for new operation in Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing for an operation near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and in the central part of the enclave, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, News.az reports.

He noted that the Israeli army is preparing to operate both in Rafah and in the refugee camps in the central regions to move to the next phase of the operation, which will be determined in accordance with the country's priorities.

Gallant emphasized that the IDF received significant amounts of information from Hamas, which are now being used to destroy tunnels and the organization's main centers. He also noted that Hamas' underground tunnel system is becoming a trap for them.

News.Az