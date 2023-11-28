Israel receives list of hostages Hamas may release on November 28

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has received a new list of people taken hostage by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas who may be released on November 28 in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Army Radio reported, citing the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the radio, a list with the names of the hostages is being studied by the Israeli authorities.

On November 22, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas announced that, with the help of Egypt and Qatar, it had reached a four-day agreement with Israel on a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The agreement calls for the release of 50 women, children, and teenagers under the age of 19 held in the enclave in exchange for 150 women, children, and teenagers under the age of 19 from Israeli prisons. The four-day ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into effect in Gaza on Friday at 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT); the first group of hostages was released on the same day. Initially, the agreement provided for the possibility of extending the ceasefire by one day for the release of each additional group of 10 hostages.

Israeli authorities have not yet officially confirmed their agreement to extend the four-day ceasefire, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke positively about the possibility of such an extension the day before the ceasefire expired.

