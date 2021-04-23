Israel records no COVID-19 deaths, first time in 10 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's Health Ministry reported on Friday that for the first time in ten months zero new daily deaths were recorded due to the coronavirus. The daily death toll has been decreasing since January, according to the data provided by the ministry, and the current number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at 6,346, Teletrader reports.

Over the same time period, a further 129 new coronavirus cases were registered, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 837,870.

Israel has been lauded for its vaccination program, and it has started easing coronavirus restrictions since February. According to data 5,004,629 Israeli adults have been fully vaccinated, with more than 5.3 million people getting at least one shot.

News.Az

