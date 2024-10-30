Israel reports 15 rockets launched from Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army reported on Wednesday that it detected 15 rockets launched from Lebanon into northern Israel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A military statement said air-raid sirens sounded in the Galilee region and Haifa Bay after 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon.The army said some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted the ground in open areas.Israeli Channel 12 said sounds of explosions were heard as a result of rocket interceptions.No injuries or damage were reported.According to foreign media, the Israeli army imposes strict control over reports of losses or material damage from Hezbollah or Hamas attacks to maintain public morale.Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.Over 2,700 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.

