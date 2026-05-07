Israel claims 220 Hezbollah fighters killed since ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel Defense Forces has said it has killed around 220 members of Hezbollah since what it described as a mid-April ceasefire agreement brokered with US involvement.

According to Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, Israeli forces also killed 85 Hezbollah fighters in the past week alone and struck more than 180 military-related sites linked to the group, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Israeli statement comes amid continued tensions in southern Lebanon, where cross-border hostilities have persisted despite reported efforts to establish a truce framework between Israel and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Health Ministry has reported significantly higher overall casualties since March, claiming thousands of deaths, including additional fatalities after the start of the ceasefire period.

The developments highlight ongoing instability along the Israel–Lebanon border, where both sides have continued to accuse each other of violations and sustained military activity despite diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation.

News.Az