European Parliament and Council agree to ease AI regulations

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The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have reached a provisional agreement to simplify parts of the bloc’s artificial intelligence framework while adjusting implementation timelines for high-risk systems under the EU’s AI law.

The deal forms part of the broader rollout of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, which aims to regulate the development and use of artificial intelligence across Europe, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Under the agreement, enforcement of certain rules for high-risk AI systems will be delayed to allow more time for technical standards to be developed. Obligations for stand-alone high-risk systems are now expected to apply from December 2027, while rules for AI embedded in products will take effect in August 2028.

At the same time, the revised framework introduces stricter bans on specific harmful AI practices, including the generation of non-consensual sexual content and child sexual abuse material using artificial intelligence.

Lawmakers also agreed to extend some exemptions for smaller companies and adjust deadlines for regulatory testing environments, while shortening the timeframe for implementing transparency requirements related to AI-generated content.

The agreement remains provisional and must still be formally approved before becoming law, following legal and linguistic review by EU institutions.

News.Az