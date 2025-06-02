Israel's chief of staff orders expanding Gaza operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli army, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, visited the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where he held an operational meeting. Following its results, he ordered an increase in the scale of the military operation in the enclave.

As reported by News.Az with reference to TASS, the army press service reported this.

Her statement noted that Zamir gave the order to expand the fighting to additional areas in both the south and north of the Strip. The intensity of the fighting should increase "until conditions are created for the return of the hostages and the decisive defeat of [the radical Palestinian movement] Hamas," the text says.

In addition, the Chief of the General Staff ordered the deployment of additional humanitarian aid distribution centers in the enclave, the army reported.

"The IDF continues to hold and clear large areas of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure. These efforts continue on all fronts, according to a clearly defined plan and with a change in tempo, until all the objectives of the operation are achieved: the return of all our hostages and the destruction of the Hamas governance capacity and its military wing. We are attacking to protect Israeli civilians. The goal is defense, the method is offense," Zamir said.

News.Az