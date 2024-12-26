Israel's El Al suspends flights to Moscow for the week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's flagship carrier, El Al, has canceled its flights to Moscow for the upcoming week, citing "developments in Russia's airspace," according to Israeli media reports on Thursday, News.az reports citing The Times of Israel .

“Over the next week, a renewed assessment of the situation will be carried out to decide whether the route will be resumed,” El Al says in a statement.El Al will soon send passengers an update regarding the developments, the airline says.The move comes after an Azerbaijan Airlines flight that crashed in Kazakhstan yesterday was said by some officials to be downed by a Russian air defense system.

