Israel says it killed Radwan Force commanders in Lebanon strikes

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Israel has said it has killed senior commanders of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force in Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities and continued strikes in the region.

The Radwan Force is a special operations unit within Hezbollah, described as one of its most important military formations responsible for planning attacks against Israel and conducting cross-border operations, News.Az reports, citing English.aawsat.

According to Israeli military statements reported in previous operations, Radwan commanders have played key roles in coordinating attacks, managing weapons networks, and overseeing infiltration plans targeting northern Israel. The group has repeatedly been identified as a central element in Hezbollah’s military structure.

Recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon have repeatedly targeted figures linked to the Radwan Force leadership, including senior operational commanders. Some of those killed were reportedly involved in planning attacks on Israeli territory and managing regional military activities in southern Lebanon.

The latest reported killings come amid escalating tensions along the Israel–Lebanon border, where both sides have continued exchanges of fire since the broader regional conflict intensified.

Hezbollah has not always immediately confirmed the deaths of its commanders, while Israeli officials say such strikes are aimed at weakening the group’s operational capacity and disrupting its command structure.

News.Az