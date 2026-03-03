Yandex metrika counter

Israel to partially reopen its airspace on Thursday

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced that Ben-Gurion Airport will reopen on Thursday for limited incoming flights to help bring citizens stranded abroad back home, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier today, Jordan said it would be opening its airspace. But major airspace closures and restrictions remain in place across the Middle East, with tens of thousands of passengers stranded.


By Ulviyya Salmanli

