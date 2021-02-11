Israel to start COVID-19 vaccination for industry, hi-tech workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has launched a COVID-19 vaccination operation for industry and hi-tech employees at workplaces, the Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

The operation was initiated by MAI, the Israeli Ministry of Health, the Israel Defense Forces, and Israel's national emergency service Magen David Adom.

Vaccinations of workers will begin within a few days, as vaccine vehicles will come to the workplaces.

It will take place alongside the general vaccination campaign in the country, which began in Dec. 20, 2020.

The vaccines will be provided to employees free of charge.

Ron Tomer, president of the MAI, said "we are making every effort on all fronts to raise the vaccination rate among workers. The operation will promote a safe and healthy work environment."

News.Az

News.Az