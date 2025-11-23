Yandex metrika counter

Israel vows to maintain maximum pressure on Lebanon

Israel vows to maintain maximum pressure on Lebanon
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz looks on, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, November 7, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel will act decisively to prevent threats and is determined to continue its policy of maximum pressure in Lebanon and on other fronts, Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced, according to News.Az.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are determined to continue the policy of maximum pressure in Lebanon and on other fronts. We will continue to act decisively to prevent any threat to the residents of northern Israel and the State of Israel,” Katz wrote on X after the Israeli army carried out a surgical strike near Beirut.

“Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have their hand chopped off,” he added, stressing that Israel’s leadership “will not allow a return to the reality that existed before October 7, 2023,” when Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked the country.


