Israel vows to maintain maximum pressure on Lebanon

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are determined to continue the policy of maximum pressure in Lebanon and on other fronts. We will continue to act decisively to prevent any threat to the residents of northern Israel and the State of Israel,” Katz wrote on X after the Israeli army carried out a surgical strike near Beirut.

“Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have their hand chopped off,” he added, stressing that Israel’s leadership “will not allow a return to the reality that existed before October 7, 2023,” when Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked the country.