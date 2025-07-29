Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul dies at 60

+ ↺ − 16 px

Acclaimed Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul died Tuesday morning after collapsing near HaBonim Beach. He was 60.

Aboutboul was pulled from the water conscious but collapsed shortly after reaching the shore. Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born in May 1965 in Kiryat Ata, Aboutboul was one of Israel’s most respected and versatile performers. His career began at 15, when he enrolled in the Thelma Yellin High School of the Arts. He gained early recognition during his military service in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit with a role in the film Two Fingers from Sidon, earning Best Actor at the Jerusalem Film Festival.

Over the decades, Aboutboul starred in numerous Israeli stage, film, and television productions. He won the Israeli Television Academy Award for Best Actor in Shabatot VeHagim and the Ophir Award for Best Supporting Actor in Nina’s Tragedies.

Internationally, he appeared in major films such as The Dark Knight Rises, Munich, and Body of Lies, and in hit TV series including Homeland, NCIS: Los Angeles, Law & Order: SVU, and Snowfall. In 2022, he starred in the London stage production of The Band’s Visit.

Aboutboul is survived by his four children, whom he had with former partner Shir Bilia. His sudden death marks a significant loss for Israeli culture and the global acting community.

