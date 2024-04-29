Israeli Air Force carries out strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Israeli fighter jets have struck the Shia party Hezbollah’s targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, News.Az reports.
"Overnight (Sunday), IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were operational infrastructure in the area or Jabal Blat, as well as a number of Hezbollah military structures in the area of Marwahin," the statement reads.