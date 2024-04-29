Yandex metrika counter

Israeli Air Force carries out strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets have struck the Shia party Hezbollah’s targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, News.Az reports. 

"Overnight (Sunday), IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were operational infrastructure in the area or Jabal Blat, as well as a number of Hezbollah military structures in the area of Marwahin," the statement reads.


