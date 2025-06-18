Israeli air force launches new wave of strikes in western Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force has launched a new wave of airstrikes in western Iran, according to IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin during a press conference.

“Air force aircraft are flying over surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites. The aircraft are striking operatives who are attempting to return and take munitions from the sites that were previously targeted,” Defrin says, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

“Our message to them is clear: If you try to restore the terror capabilities in the area, you will be targeted,” he says.

