Iran courts issue death sentence, multiple prison terms over January 2026 protests

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Revolutionary Courts in Iran have sentenced one man to death and handed down prison terms to several others in cases linked to the January 2026 nationwide protests, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Benjamin Naghdi was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court in Shiraz on charges of “spreading corruption on earth” (efsad-e fel-arz). HRANA, citing Emtedad, reported that he was arrested on 3 January 2026 in Shiraz during the protests, News.Az reports.

According to his lawyer, Mostafa Nili, the case initially involved charges including “attempted murder”, which were later revised to “enmity against God” (moharebeh), alongside accusations of national security offences. He said the court ultimately ruled that the alleged acts constituted “spreading corruption on earth”. Nili confirmed that an appeal will be filed, arguing no injuries were caused during the incident.

In a separate case, Khashayar Rezvani was sentenced to four years and three months in prison by Branch 26 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court. He also received a two-year travel ban and restrictions on online activity. HRANA reported that he was convicted of “assembly and collusion against national security” and “propaganda against the regime”.

Rezvani, a poet and writer from Gachsaran, was arrested during the protests and later released on bail in March 2026.

In a third ruling, three detainees were collectively sentenced to nine years and three months in prison on similar security-related charges. Their identities were not disclosed.

The January 2026 protests began with shopkeepers’ strikes in late December 2025 and spread across multiple cities, evolving into a broader protest movement that was followed by a large-scale security crackdown and mass arrests, according to HRANA.

News.Az