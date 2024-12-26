Israeli airline suspends flights to Moscow after Azerbaijani plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In connection with the events taking place in Russian airspace, El-Al is suspending all flights on the Tel Aviv-Moscow route," the statement said.It was noted that a reassessment of the situation will be carried out next week, then a decision will be made on the resumption of flights and passengers will be notified soon.It should be noted that on December 25, an AZAL passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people.

