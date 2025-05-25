Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 38, including children, during Noem’s visit to Israel

Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours have killed at least 38 people in Gaza, including a mother and her two children sheltering in a tent, according to local health officials, News.Az reports citing the PBS News.

Hospitals in the north remain inaccessible, with no updated casualty data for a second consecutive day.

Further details emerged of the Palestinian doctor who lost nine of her 10 children in an Israeli strike on Friday.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in the territory since Israel ended a ceasefire and renewed its offensive in March, vowing to destroy Hamas and return the 58 hostages it still holds from the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Hamas has said it will only release the hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

Israel also blocked the import of all food, medicine and fuel for 2 1/2 months before letting a trickle of aid enter last week, after experts’ warnings of famine and pressure from some of Israel’s top allies.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was visiting Israel on Sunday and was expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel has been pursuing a new plan to tightly control all aid to Gaza, which the United Nations has rejected. The executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, Cindy McCain, told CBS she has not seen evidence to support Israel’s claims that Hamas is responsible for the looting of aid trucks. “These people are desperate, and they see a World Food Program truck coming in and they run for it,” she said.

Israel also says it plans to seize full control of Gaza and facilitate what it describes as the voluntary migration of much of its population of over 2 million Palestinians, a plan rejected by Palestinians and much of the international community. Experts say it would likely violate international law.