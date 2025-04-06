Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 32 people, the majority of them women and children

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 32 people, including more than a dozen women and children, local health officials reported Sunday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to the U.S. for talks with President Donald Trump on the ongoing conflict, News.Az informs via NPR.

Israel last month ended its ceasefire with Hamas and renewed its air and ground offensive, carrying out waves of strikes and seizing territory to pressure the militant group to accept a new deal for a truce and release of remaining hostages. It has also blocked the import of food, fuel and humanitarian aid for over a month to the coastal territory heavily reliant on outside assistance.

"Stocks are getting low and the situation is becoming desperate," the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said on social media.

He latest Israeli strikes overnight into Sunday hit a tent and a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing five men, five women and five children, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies.

A female journalist was among those killed. "My daughter is innocent. She had no involvement, she loved journalism and adored it," said her mother, Amal Kaskeen.

The body of one child, under 2 years old, took up just one end of an emergency stretcher.

"Trump wants to end the Gaza issue. He is in a hurry, and that is clear from this morning," asserted Mohammad Abdel-Hadi, cousin of a woman killed.

Israeli shelling killed at least four people in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The bodies of seven people, including a child and three women, arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to an Associated Press journalist there.

And a strike in Gaza City hit people waiting outside a bakery and killed at least six, including three children, according to the civil defense, which operates under the Hamas-run government.