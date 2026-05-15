Israeli army kills Palestinian child in West Bank amid rising violence

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A Palestinian child has been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. The incident took place in the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, where a 16-year-old boy was shot dead in the early hours of the morning.

WAFA reported that the teenager’s body was withheld by Israeli forces after access was denied to Palestinian Red Crescent teams, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The agency also said that illegal Israeli settlers carried out attacks in nearby villages, including setting fire to a mosque and Palestinian-owned vehicles, and damaging homes in separate incidents. According to Palestinian figures, violence in the West Bank has escalated sharply since October 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths, injuries, and arrests amid ongoing military raids and settler attacks.

News.Az