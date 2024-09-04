Israeli Army reports detection of 30 rockets launched from Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, the Israeli army claimed it detected a barrage of rockets launched from Lebanon targeting the Upper Galilee, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“A barrage of some 30 rockets was fired from Lebanon at the Galilee Panhandle earlier this evening,” the Times of Israel reported, citing the army.It further added that “some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted open areas, sparking fires near Kfar Blum.”The army did not report any casualties.Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 40,800 people since last Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

News.Az