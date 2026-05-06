Beyond oil: How Azerbaijan became a regional digital powerhouse

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Azerbaijan has pursued a consistent and forward-looking policy to develop information and communication technologies (ICT) as a central pillar of its socio-economic transformation, particularly since the early 2000s.

The country’s approach has combined long-term state strategies, institutional reforms, infrastructure investment, and international cooperation, all aimed at building a competitive digital economy and modern public administration. One of the earliest milestones in this process was the adoption of the “National Strategy on Information and Communication Technologies for the Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2003–2012),” which laid the foundation for digital transformation across multiple sectors. This strategy identified ICT as a driver of economic diversification beyond oil and gas and emphasized the importance of building a knowledge-based society. It also initiated the creation of electronic government systems and encouraged the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure throughout the country.

Building on this foundation, Azerbaijan launched the “Electronic Azerbaijan” (E-Azerbaijan) State Program, which played a crucial role in digitalizing public services and improving transparency and efficiency in government operations. The introduction of the national e-government portal marked a turning point, enabling citizens and businesses to access a wide range of public services online through a single-window system. Over time, the portal has evolved into a comprehensive digital platform integrating various government institutions, reducing bureaucratic barriers, and enhancing citizen engagement. The development of electronic signature infrastructure further strengthened this ecosystem, allowing secure digital identification and enabling legally binding online transactions.

A major innovation in Azerbaijan’s public service delivery has been the establishment of the ASAN service centers, launched in 2012. These centers, along with related digital platforms such as ASAN Visa, ASAN Pay, and ASAN Imza (mobile digital signature), have significantly simplified administrative procedures and improved the quality of public services. ASAN Imza, in particular, represents a breakthrough in mobile-based digital identity, allowing users to sign documents and access services securely via their mobile phones. This integrated model has gained international recognition and has been studied as a best practice in public sector innovation.

Photo: ASAN Service

In parallel with service digitalization, Azerbaijan has made substantial investments in ICT infrastructure. Projects such as AzDataCom, implemented in cooperation with international organizations like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have expanded broadband connectivity and improved digital access across regions, including rural areas. The government has prioritized the deployment of fiber-optic networks and modern data centers to ensure reliable, high-speed internet and support the growing demand for digital services. These efforts have helped bridge the digital divide and promote inclusive development, ensuring that technological progress benefits all segments of society.

Institutional development has also played a key role in advancing ICT in Azerbaijan. The establishment of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has centralized the management of digital policies and infrastructure, providing strategic direction and coordination across sectors. In addition, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency has been actively supporting the growth of the startup ecosystem by offering grants, facilitating access to investment, and promoting technology transfer. These initiatives aim to nurture local talent and encourage the emergence of innovative solutions that can compete in global markets.

Azerbaijan’s commitment to digital transformation is further reflected in its international partnerships and participation in global initiatives. The country has been actively involved in the European Union’s EU4Digital program, which focuses on enhancing digital economy frameworks, improving cybersecurity, and promoting e-commerce and digital innovation in Eastern Partnership countries. Cooperation with international organizations such as UNDP has supported the modernization of ICT infrastructure and public administration systems. Azerbaijan has also collaborated with countries like Turkey, the United Kingdom, and South Korea to exchange expertise in digital governance and technological innovation.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has intensified its efforts by adopting new strategic frameworks aligned with global technological trends. The “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” document identifies digital transformation as a key priority, emphasizing the role of ICT in increasing productivity, fostering innovation, and improving quality of life. As part of this vision, the government has introduced the “Digital Development Acceleration Action Plan for 2026–2028,” which focuses on integrating government systems, expanding the use of cloud technologies, and strengthening cybersecurity infrastructure. The concept of a “Government Cloud” aims to centralize data management, enhance efficiency, and ensure the security of state information systems.

Another significant step has been the development of a national artificial intelligence strategy covering the period 2025–2028. This initiative seeks to promote the adoption of AI technologies in both the public and private sectors, improve decision-making processes, and support the creation of high-value digital services. The establishment of an AI Academy in Baku demonstrates the country’s commitment to building human capital and fostering expertise in advanced technologies. By investing in education and research, Azerbaijan aims to position itself as a regional hub for innovation and digital skills.

In 2026, a presidential decree establishing the Digital Development Council marked an important milestone in governance reform. This body is responsible for coordinating digital transformation efforts across government institutions, ensuring policy coherence, and accelerating the implementation of ICT initiatives. The appointment of dedicated digital transformation officers within state agencies reflects a systematic approach to embedding digital practices in public administration.

Cybersecurity has also become a critical component of Azerbaijan’s ICT strategy. The government has taken steps to develop national cybersecurity frameworks, establish incident response centers, and protect critical information infrastructure. These measures are essential for maintaining trust in digital systems and safeguarding sensitive data in an increasingly interconnected world.

The private sector has been actively contributing to ICT development as well. Companies such as Azerconnect Group have played a significant role in expanding telecommunications services, supporting fintech solutions, and participating in international digital projects like the Digital Silk Way initiative. The growth of the startup ecosystem, supported by government programs and innovation hubs, reflects a dynamic and evolving digital landscape. Entrepreneurs are increasingly exploring opportunities in areas such as e-commerce, software development, and digital services, contributing to economic diversification.

Photo: Getty Images

Overall, Azerbaijan’s progress in ICT development demonstrates a comprehensive and well-coordinated approach that integrates policy, infrastructure, innovation, and international cooperation. The country has successfully transitioned from building basic digital infrastructure to implementing advanced technologies and fostering a digital economy. These efforts have improved the efficiency of public services, enhanced connectivity, and created new opportunities for businesses and individuals. With continued investment and strategic planning, Azerbaijan is well-positioned to strengthen its role as a regional leader in digital transformation and to achieve sustainable, inclusive growth driven by technology.

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az