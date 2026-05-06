EU unveils plan to end poverty by 2050

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On Wednesday, the European Commission introduced a social package that includes the EU’s first anti-poverty strategy, aiming to eliminate poverty by 2050 amid rising living costs and ongoing housing challenges.

The announcement comes at a time when many Europeans are grappling with rising living costs, a tightening housing market, and rapid changes in employment patterns, News.Az reports, citing SANA agency.

According to the Commission, one in five EU citizens is currently at risk of poverty or social exclusion, a figure that rises significantly among children.

The new strategy focuses on expanding access to decent employment, improving the availability of essential services, and strengthening income support systems. It also calls for closer coordination among EU member states to ensure a unified approach to poverty reduction.

The Commission aims to lower the number of people at risk of poverty by at least 15 million by 2030. It notes that housing prices have increased by 60% since 2013, with nearly 17% of the population living in overcrowded conditions and around one million people experiencing homelessness.

A significant part of the package is dedicated to improving the rights and daily lives of persons with disabilities, including the rollout of a European Disability Card and enhanced accessibility across transport networks.

Eurostat estimates that more than 90 million people across the EU face poverty or social exclusion.

News.Az