Netanyahu plans to speak with Trump tonight

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he plans to speak with US President Donald Trump tonight, as the US is reportedly nearing an agreement with Iran to end the war without first addressing Iran’s nuclear program.

“We maintain continuous contact with our friends in the United States,” says Netanyahu at the start of a security cabinet meeting. “I speak with President Trump on an almost daily basis,” News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu rarely releases statements from security cabinet meetings, an indication that he is eager to push back on reports that Israel was surprised by a potential agreement with Iran. His office released a similar statement only hours ago, a possible sign that, with elections months away, Netanyahu is concerned about the narrative around a US-Iran deal.

“My people and his people are in daily contact, including today,” says Netanyahu. “And I will speak later tonight with President Trump as well.”

“There is full coordination between us — no surprises,” Netanyahu insists. “We share common goals, and the most important goal is the removal of the enriched material from Iran—all of the enriched material—and the dismantling of Iran’s enrichment capabilities.”

Trump, says Netanyahu, “believes he can achieve this one way or another. We, however, are prepared for any scenario, and that is also my directive to the IDF and our security agencies. Israel is stronger than ever, and Iran and its proxies are weaker than ever.”

News.Az