Georgia confiscates $11M in drugs from Armenia

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Georgian authorities have confiscated 103 kilograms of methamphetamine transported from Armenia, according to the Georgian Prosecutor's Office.

The seized drugs were worth 30 million lari, or more than $11 million, News.Az reports, citing Report.

An investigation by Georgia's Interior Ministry found that the accused person allegedly attempted to transport the drugs for transit purposes in collusion with unidentified individuals.

According to the investigation, the person sent a truck belonging to his company to Armenia and loaded the drugs into the trailer under the name of "caustic soda." The truck entered Georgia through the Sadakhlo border crossing point on April 28.

The detained person has been charged under relevant articles of Georgia's Criminal Code with the illegal purchase, possession and import of a particularly large amount of drugs. The charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.

News.Az