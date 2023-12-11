Israeli army’s death toll in Gaza ground operation reaches 102

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another four Israeli troops have been killed in fighting against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The IDF’s death toll has reached 102 since the start of its ground operation in the enclave, while over 550 troops have suffered wounds.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7 after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking about 200 people, including women, children and the elderly, hostage. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

News.Az