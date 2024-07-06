Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip kills 6 policemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six Palestinian policemen were killed and others injured on Saturday when Israeli jets bombed their car in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the casualties in the Al-Shakoush area in the Saudi neighborhood, northwest of the city of Rafah, were transferred to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.Nearly nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

