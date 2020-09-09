Israeli brand shoots pyjama ad in Dubai after normalisation deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli May Tager has become the first model from her country to pose for a photoshoot in the United Arab Emirates after the two nations agreed to normalize relations last month.

She posed in modest pyjamas during a desert shoot alongside a UAE-based model known as Anastasia.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 13 agreed to normalize relations, making the UAE the first Gulf country and the third Arab state to do so when a final agreement is signed.

The shoot, which involved the models waving the Israeli and UAE flags, took place in the sands of Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates and a regional tourism and business hub.

FIX is an Israeli woman’s lingerie and pyjama brand. Out of respect for customs in the UAE, they modeled only pajamas.

“We respect the rules here,” said Tager.

Easily accessible visas for Israeli citizens and direct flights between the countries have not yet been established, so the photoshoot team arrived on flights via Europe and on non-Israeli second passports.

Israel and the UAE have stressed the economic benefits that normalization could bring, with several business cooperation agreements already signed.

An Israeli delegation last week visited Abu Dhabi for normalization talks.

(c) Reuters

News.Az





News.Az