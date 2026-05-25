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China's Xi thanks PM Sharif for Pakistan's mediation between US, Iran

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China's Xi thanks PM Sharif for Pakistan's mediation between US, Iran
Source: EPA

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has thanked visiting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s efforts in mediating talks between the United States and Iran, highlighting Beijing’s push to help end a conflict that carries significant risks for the world’s second-largest economy, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

“We appreciate the constructive role played by Pakistan, and I am willing to extend my warm greetings to the Pakistani people through Prime Minister Sharif,” Xi said during a meeting between the two sides at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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