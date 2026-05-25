Anthropic's Olah joins Pope to warn of massive AI job losses

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The development of artificial intelligence is too powerful to be left entirely in the hands of tech corporations, according to one of the industry's leading safety pioneers.

Speaking from the Vatican on Monday, Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah called for urgent outside oversight from religious leaders, governments, and civil society to help guide the future of AI. Olah made the remarks alongside Pope Leo XIV during the presentation of "Magnifica humanitas," the Pope's historic first encyclical focused entirely on the rise of artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Olah issued a stark warning about the economic reality of rapidly advancing technology, stating there is "a real possibility" that AI will displace human labor on a massive scale.

"If that happens, supporting those displaced will be a moral imperative of historic proportions," Olah emphasized, highlighting the severe social responsibility facing world leaders.

The tech executive offered rare candor about the internal culture of top-tier AI firms, admitting that companies like Anthropic operate under intense commercial, geopolitical, and personal pressures. Olah noted that these factors can easily conflict with the broader interests of society, making unbiased self-regulation nearly impossible.

"Every frontier AI lab... operates inside a set of incentives and constraints that can sometimes conflict with doing the right thing," Olah admitted, adding that even the most well-intentioned researchers cannot fully escape these corporate forces. Because of these systemic pressures, Olah argued that independent, external scrutiny is no longer optional—it is essential.

News.Az