Israeli Defense Minister announces defeat of Hamas' Rafah Brigade

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the defeat of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade during his visit to the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"The Hamas’ Rafah Brigade has been defeated, and 150 tunnels have been destroyed in this area," he said, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Ministry.Gallant said he ordered the Israel Defense Forces to destroy the remaining tunnels immediately.According to the minister, of the 150 underground tunnels that were destroyed, 100 represented trenches dug with engineering machines and then covered with a one to two meters thick layer of soil."It is crucial to remember the goals of the war and to achieve them with regard to Hamas and the hostages held by the radicals.".

