Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon – VIDEO

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that its fighter jets inflicted strikes on military targets of the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah, News.Az reports.

“Throughout the night, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Aitaroun, as well as Hezbollah operational infrastructure sites and terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Kfarkela and Khiam in southern Lebanon,” the IDF’s press service said.“As a result of an anti-tank projectile attack in the area of Metula last night (Sunday), two IDF reservists, members of the security team, were lightly and severely injured. The members of the security team were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified,” the press service added.

