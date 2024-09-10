Israeli forces kill 'one child every two days' in West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have on average killed one Palestinian child every two days in the occupied West Bank since 7 October, according to a report by Defence for Children International (DCIP), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The report, titled 'Targeting childhood: Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank', is based on case studies of 141 Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, from 7 October to 31 July of this year.The organisation looked at eyewitness testimonies, medical reports and CCTV footage.DCIP documented 705 deaths of Palestinian children in the region since 2000, finding that 20 percent of all the children killed since then were within the last 10 months."Israel's decades-long de facto policy of shooting to kill has escalated and intensified at an alarming rate," the report says.The organisation also notes that "not a single Israeli soldier has been held accountable for any of the killings of Palestinian children included in this report despite widespread and systematic evidence of unlawful killings".Evidence and documentation collected by the DCIP "indicate that Israeli forces are deliberately targeting Palestinian children with the intent to unleash cruel and degrading treatment up until the moment of the child’s death".The report also adds that Israeli forces “routinely target” these children with live ammunition and aerial attacks, along with preventing ambulances and paramedics from reaching wounded children and confiscated children’s bodies – which violates international law.DCIP found that Israeli forces killed 25 Palestinian children in aerial attacks in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, adding that some children were directly targeted, while others were killed after forces targeted populated civilian areas.Since 7 October, Israeli forces and settlers shot and killed 116 Palestinian children in the region, with over 50 percent being shot in the torso and just over 20 percent in the head.Israeli settlers have increased its violence towards Palestinians since 7 October, with over 1,000 incidents – according to the United Nations.Settlers have killed at least one Palestinian child in the occupied West Bank. DCIP records two separate instances where Israeli forces and settlers were firing towards a child “simultaneously”, making it difficult to determine who shot the fatal bullet.DCIP add that Israeli authorities work to embolden settler violence towards Palestinian children, failing to prevent aggression and to help the victims and taking part in the attacks.

News.Az