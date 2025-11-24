Israeli military fires several generals over failure to thwart October 7 attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s military has dismissed three generals and imposed disciplinary actions on several other senior officers for failing to prevent the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

The decision follows calls by military chief Eyal Zamir, made two weeks ago, for a “systemic investigation” into the lapses that led to the attack, amid delays by the government in establishing a state commission of inquiry despite mounting public pressure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The fired generals include three divisional commanders, one of whom was serving as the military intelligence chief at the time.

A military statement on Sunday said all three bear personal responsibility for the armed forces’ failure to prevent the assault launched from the Gaza Strip.

Disciplinary actions were also announced against the head of the navy and air force along with moves against four other generals and several senior officers.

News.Az