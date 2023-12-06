Israeli military strikes 250 terror targets in Gaza over past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) delivered air strikes on 250 radicals’ facilities in the Gaza Strip amid continued fighting in the Palestinian enclave, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Over the last day, the IAF struck approximately 250 terror targets in the Gaza Strip. IDF troops are continuing to locate weapons, underground shafts, explosives and additional military infrastructure," the IDF said in a statement.

"Intensive battles with aerial support against armed terror cells" in the Gaza Strip are ongoing, the Israeli army added.

According to the Israeli military, "IDF ground troops directed an IDF fighter jet to strike two rocket launchers from which terrorists fired a barrage of rockets toward central Israel" on Tuesday. "In addition, the troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike in the area of Deir al-Balah. During these strikes, terrorists from the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations were eliminated, and a number of terrorist infrastructure were destroyed," the IDF added.

Also, the IDF "struck an armed terrorist cell operating adjacent to a school in the northern Gaza Strip," the statement reads. "Following this, the troops struck an additional underground shaft located in the area of the school," while weapons and ammunition were located in another school in the northern enclave, the IDF concluded.

News.Az