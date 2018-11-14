Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman stated on Wednesday, addressing the media, that he resigns from his post, TASS reported.

"Yes, I resign from the post of the Israeli minister of defense," he said. "Our party Yisrael Beiteinu is leaving the government coalition." Lieberman’s speech was broadcast by Israel’s main TV channels.

The politician explained his resignation by the disagreement with the government’s actions against the Gaza Strip, which were not harsh enough. "In terms of security, we had to end our actions in the Gaza Strip. The strike we carried out on Gaza’s infrastructure of terror was not enough, to my mind," he said. "If I remained minister of defense, I don’t know how I would look in the eyes of southern Israel’s residents."

"In the last months we (Israel - TASS) have been conducting the totally wrong policy," Lieberman added and supported the urgent holding of early parliamentary elections.

News.Az

