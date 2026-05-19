Israeli navy intercepts Gaza aid flotilla, detains activist

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A South Korean activist is reportedly in Israeli custody after the navy intercepted a Gaza-bound international aid flotilla in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to a Seoul-based pro-Palestinian civic group, the Kyriakos X, a vessel carrying activist Kim Dong-hyeon, was intercepted late Monday near Cyprus. The group fears Kim is currently being held aboard an Israeli warship alongside other international volunteers, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Kim had departed for the Gaza Strip earlier this month, defying a strict travel ban imposed on the enclave by the South Korean government.

The situation remains fluid as a second South Korean activist, Kim Ah-hyun, is traveling on a nearby vessel that organizers warn could also face imminent seizure. She was previously detained and released by Israeli forces during a separate attempt to enter Gaza last October.

The intercepted ship is part of the "Global Sumud" flotilla, a massive convoy of more than 50 boats that set sail last Thursday from Marmaris, Turkiye. The mission aims to break the naval blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

Organizers state the flotilla is carrying 426 participants from 40 different countries, including large delegations from Turkey, the United States, Germany, and Australia. This marks the second major confrontation for the convoy, which was previously intercepted by Israeli forces off the coast of Crete in late April.

News.Az